Victor Sanders, Chad Sherwood combine for 63 points as Idaho tops Portland State

Victor Sanders scored a career-high 40 points and combined with Chad Sherwood to score 13 of Idaho’s 14 3-point baskets as the Vandals defeated Portland State 89-72 on Thursday night.
Sanders had an 11-for-16 shooting night, including seven 3-pointers, and made 11-of-13 free throws. Sherwood scored a career-high 23 points and drained six 3-pointers, spotting up all around the arc, where he was 6-of-7 from distance. The 14 treys are tied for the most in eight seasons under coach Don Verlin.
The Vandals (11-10, 6-4 Big Sky Conference) have won five of their last six games and remain in the pack of four teams chasing Weber State. Portland State (11-9, 4-5) lost its third straight.
Deontae North made his first start of the season and led Portland State with a career-high 29 points, 18 in the first half. De'Sean Parsons added a career-high 23 points.
IDAHO STATE MEN’S BASKETBALL: Erik Nakken hit the second of two free throws with eight seconds left in overtime as Idaho State beat Northern Arizona 91-90. The Bengals (4-17, 2-7 Big Sky) rallied from 14 points down at intermission against the Lumberjacks (6-17, 3-7). Idaho State tied the game at 84-84 on a 3-pointer by Ethan Telfair at the buzzer to end regulation. Telfair finished with 21 points, and Geno Luzcando added another 20.
NORTHWEST NAZARENE MEN’S BASKETBALL: Senior Kaileb Rodriguez scored a career-high 35 points to lead the Crusaders (11-9, 8-6 GNAC) to a 88-81 victory over Montana State Billings (12-9, 7-6) in Nampa.
IDSU WOMEN’S BASKETBALL: The Bengals (11-9, 5-4 Big Sky) made 9-of-10 free throws in the final minutes to beat Northern Arizona 64-51 in Flagstaff.
