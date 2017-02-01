Kramer: Idaho State signs small class because “good football team is on site already”

The Bengals announced one of their smallest recruiting class under coach Mike Kramer on Wednesday, including five in-state signees.
Kramer said the Bengals’ recruiting class — which included 15 players, including no junior college transfers — is small due to the quality of players in the program and the fact he plans to award nine scholarships to current walk ons after spring practice.
“It’s because the bulk, the quality and the quantity of a good football team is on site already, and that includes every position,” said Kramer, whose team went 2-9 overall and 1-7 in the Big Sky Conference last year.
Rocky Mountain High offensive lineman Jake Wilkerson (6-2, 265) is the only scholarship signee from the Treasure Valley. Wilkerson helped the Grizzlies run for 342 yards per game this fall and received second-team All-5A SIC honors.
“Jake’s video is just nothing but pancake, pancake, pancake, drive block, pancake,” Kramer said.
Other in-state scholarship signees include Shelley linebacker Bryon Leckington, the 3A All-Idaho Player of the Year, Highland linebacker Aren Manu, a 5A first-team All-Idaho pick, Sugar-Salem offensive lineman Connor Stanford and Madison defensive end David Rowe.
Idaho State also secured a pair of preferred walk ons from Middleton — linebacker DJ Hagler, who broke his leg the second game of the season, and defensive end Chase Downs.
Kramer would not confirm how many of his 15 recruits are on scholarship.
Around the Big Sky, Weber State signed four Treasure Valley recruits and Montana State nabbed three from the Boise area.
Michael Lycklama: 208-377-6424, @MichaelLycklama
Idaho State 2017 recruiting class
- OL Connor Stanford, 6-5, 232, Sugar-Salem HS
- DE Chase Downs, 6-2, 190, Middleton HS (preferred walk on)
- CB Trey Green, 5-9, 154, Diamond Ranch HS (Diamond Bar, Calif.)
- LB DJ Hagler, 6-0, 183, Middleton HS (preferred walk on)
- OL Pake Taylor, 6-5, 282, Sprague HS (Othello, Wash.)
- CB Bryson Toles, 6-2, 175, Damonte Ranch HS (Reno, Nev.)
- OL Caleb Eldred, 6-5, 294, Camas HS (Washougal, Wash.)
- DE David Rowe, 6-5, 211, Madison HS
- WR Tracey Reynolds, 6-4, 195, Lakes HS (Lakewood, Wash.)
- DE Jacob Ross, 6-5, 220, Cheyenne East HS (Cheyenne, Wyo.)
- OL Jake Wilkerson, 6-2, 265, Rocky Mountain HS
- LB Aren Manu, 6-0, 237, Highland HS
- LB Bryon Leckington, 6-0, 187, Shelley HS
- OL Jack-Eli Tufono, 6-4, 275, Punahou HS (Aiea, Hawaii)
- WR Isaiah Brimmer, 6-4, 200, Kamiakin HS (Kennewick, Wash.)
Comments