College of Idaho basketball swept by Northwest Christian

Brendyn Taylor hit two free throws with 26 seconds left to break the seventh and final tie of the game, and No. 12 Northwest Christian held off the No. 17 College of Idaho men’s basketball 84-80 on Sunday in Eugene, Ore.
Aitor Zubizarreta led the Coyotes (14-8, 7-5 Cascade) with 22 points and 10 rebounds. The C of I tied the game at 80-80 on a n Zubizarreta 3-pointer with 39 seconds remaining before Taylor was fouled at the basket.
Emanuel Morgan added 20 points, tying a school record by going 5-of-5 from 3-point range. Morgan tied Derek Brown (2003 vs. Rocky Mountain), Andy Harper (2003 vs. Cascade), Billy Offill (2001 at Corban) and Tennison Tripple (2000 at Patten).
C OF I WOMEN’S BASKETBALL: The Coyotes lost to Northwest Christian 88-75 on the road as NCU hit a school record-tying 17 3-pointers. Petra Lumpert scored 26 points to lead the C of I (6-12, 6-6 Cascade).
Comments