Idaho State promotes two offensive football coaches

Rob Phenicie has been promoted to offensive coordinator and David Fiefia to assistant head coach for offense, head coach Mike Kramer announced Thursday.
Phenicie has been the wide receivers coach with the Big Sky program for two seasons. He previously was the offensive coordinator at UNLV, Montana, Wyoming and Cal State Northridge. Fiefia joined the Bengals’ staff in March 2015 and has coached running backs and tight ends.
The promotions happened after offensive coordinator Matt Troxel left to coach inside wide receivers at Montana.
