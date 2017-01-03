Lewis-Clark State receives extension for NAIA World Series

Lewis-Clark State received a two-year contract extension to host the NAIA World Series at Harris Field through the 2021 season, officials announced Tuesday. The school received a three-year extension last January to host the national baseball tournament through 2019. With improvements underway at Harris Field, LCSC sought to extend the deal. The final year of the contract will mark 22 straight years the Series will be held in Lewiston and the 30th overall.
COLLEGE OF IDAHO WOMEN’S BASKETBALL: Guard Petra Lumpert is the NAIA Division II national player of the week.
