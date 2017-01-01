Northwest Nazarene women’s basketball upsets No. 13 Seattle Pacific

The Crusaders gave first-year head coach Steve Steele quite a gift to end the year Saturday: a 73-66 victory over his old team.
Steele spent three seasons as an assistant with Seattle Pacific before taking the head coaching job at Northwest Nazarene.
Eleven of the 12 players on the NNU (6-4, 4-0 GNAC) roster scored.
Ellie Logan led the way with 12 points, seven rebounds and six assists. Kate Cryderman and Lexi Tubbs scored 11, and Raquel Jardine (Nampa High) added 11 points and six rebounds.
NORTHWEST NAZARENE MEN’S BASKETBALL: The Crusaders erased a 23-point second-half deficit on their way to a 64-59 road win over Western Oregon on Saturday. NNU (5-5, 2-2 GNAC) shot a blistering 56.5 percent (13-of-23), including 6-of-9 from 3-point range, in the second half. Buona N’Diaye led NNU with 30 points.
COLLEGE OF IDAHO MEN’S BASKETBALL: Joey Nebeker’s 3-point attempt at the buzzer was blocked, and the Coyotes lost 70-68 on Saturday night at Northwest. C of I (11-5, 4-2 Cascade) had four chances to tie or take the lead down the stretch. The Coyotes had a 49-33 lead in the second half, but the Eagles tied the game after a 19-3 run. Nebeker (Melba High) led the team with 15 points.
C OF I WOMEN’S BASKETBALL: Petra Lumpert scored 22 points, tallied a school-record 12 assists and grabbed seven rebounds as the Coyotes beat Northwest 85-60 on the road Saturday. C of I (4-9, 4-2 Cascade) broke the game open with a 17-2 run over the third and fourth quarters. Kiara Skinner added 20 points, and Madison Pilster scored 17.
