December 16, 2016 11:37 PM

No. 24 College of Idaho men’s basketball takes down No. 7 Northwest Christian

Caldwell

Roosevelt Adams hit a tie-breaking 3-pointer in the final minute as the Coyotes beat Northwest Christian 65-60 in Caldwell.

Adams led C of I (9-4, 2-1 Cascade) with 13 points, and Aitor Zubizarreta added 12. Zubizarreta and Emanuel Morgan went 4-of-4 from the free throw line in the last 20 seconds to ice the game.

The Coyotes held a 10-point halftime lead, but Northwest Christian chipped away, eventually taking a 56-55 lead with 1:44 to go.

BOISE STATE GYMNASTICS: After winning the 2015 and 2016 Mountain Rim Conference Championships, the Broncos have been picked to win a third straight title in the preseason coaches poll.

C OF I WOMEN’S BASKETBALL: Petra Lumpert’s 10-foot runner missed at the buzzer, and the Coyotes’ fourth-quarter rally fell short in a 65-64 loss to Northwest Christian in Nampa. Lumpert finished with 12 points, and Kiara Skinner led C of I (1-8, 1-2 Cascade) with 14 points.

