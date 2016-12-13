College of Idaho defensive back Moore again named to NAIA All-American football team

College of Idaho defensive back Nate Moore (Mountain View High) was named to the American Football Coaches’ Association’s NAIA All-American first team for the second straight year Tuesday.
The 5-foot-9, 170-pound safety, who moved from cornerback for his senior season, led the Frontier Conference and set a program record with 119 tackles. He also had three interceptions, two fumble recoveries and two forced fumbles.
Moore is one of two Frontier players on the first team, joining Montana Tech senior running back Nolan Saraceni, and they are two of five players to make the 2015 and ’16 All-American squads.
