College of Idaho men’s basketball dominates Walla Walla

Four Coyotes hit double figures as No. 8 College of Idaho cruised past Walla Walla 95-57 on Sunday.
Roosevelt Adams led the team with 19 points, and Aziz Leeks added 13 points and 12 rebounds. C of I (7-4, 1-1 Cascade) raced out to a 44-21 halftime lead and made a season-high 16 3-pointers.
C of I returns home on Friday night, hosting No. 13 Northwest Christian at 7:30 p.m.
C OF I WOMEN’S BASKETBALL: Five Coyotes scored in double figures as the team raced past Walla Walla for a 105-70 road victory. Petra Lumpert scored 16 of her season-high 24 points in the third period, and C of I (1-7, 1-1 Cascade) blew the game open on a 29-5 run.
IDAHO STATE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL: Bianca Thacker hit 3-pointer with .7 seconds left to lift Idaho State to a 65-64 double overtime win over Denver. It was Thacker’s only made shot of the game. Grace Kenyon led the Bengals (4-5) with 20 points and a career-high 14 rebounds.
Comments