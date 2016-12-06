Northwest Nazarene men’s basketball gets rivalry revenge against College of Idaho

Maurice Jones had 21 points and 12 rebounds, and host Northwest Nazarene beat College of Idaho 69-60 in a Mayors’ Cup men’s basketball game Tuesday at the Johnson Sports Center.
Jones scored 13 of his points after halftime for the Crusaders (4-4), who dropped the Canyon County rivalry matchup 77-53 on Nov. 22. Bouna N’Diaye added 18 points, six rebounds and three steals.
Aitor Zubizarreta scored 16 to lead the Yotes (7-4), who played without starting forward Joey Nebeker (Melba High) and backup point guard Talon Pinckney (Centennial). Emanuel Morgan finished with nine points, five rebounds, five assists and six steals.
NNU made nine of its final 10 free-throw attempts to seal the victory in front of 957 fans, while C of I missed 10 of its last 11 from the field.
The Crusaders are idle until an exhibition at the University of Idaho on Dec. 17. The Yotes return to Cascade Conference play Sunday at Walla Walla (4 p.m., 96.5 FM/730 AM).
BSU VOLLEYBALL: Junior outside hitter Sierra Nobley became the program’s first three-time all-region player when she and senior middle blocker Maddy O’Donnell were named to the American Volleyball Coaches Association All-Pacific North Region team. Shawn Garus is the Coach of the Year after the Broncos won the Mountain West and made the second round of the NCAA Tournament.
BSU MEN’S TENNIS: Coach Greg Patton led the U.S. to a sixth straight Master’U BNP Paribas Tournament title over the weekend in France. Team USA beat Ireland, Germany and Russia in the event, which features top collegiate players from eight nations.
NNU VOLLEYBALL: Junior middle blocker Madi Farrell was named to the Conference Commissioners Association’s Division II All-American third team.
