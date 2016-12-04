College of Idaho men’s basketball falls in Cascade Conference opener

Roosevelt Adams scored 14 points to lead four Coyotes in double figures, but it wasn’t enough as the C of I men’s basketball team lost to Eastern Oregon 83-79 on Saturday. The Mountaineers closed the game on a 14-0 run, with Bryan McGriff scoring the go-ahead basketball with 36 seconds left. Emanuel Morgan added 13 points for the C of I (7-3, 0-1 Cascade), followed by Aziz Leeks with 12 and Dominique Jordan with 11.
C OF I WOMEN’S BASKETBALL: Eastern Oregon beat the Coyotes 72-64 on the road. Petra Lumpert had 15 points and 10 rebounds for the C of I (0-7, 0-1).
C OF I VOLLEYBALL: Outside hitter Ashley Pagan was named the American Volleyball Coaches Association NAIA Northwest Region Freshman of the Year. Third on the team with 214 kills, and adding 144 digs and 27 blocks, Pagan earned the same honor from the Cascade Conference.
C OF I WOMEN’S SWIMMING & DIVING: Kiera Supple broke the school record in the women’s 100-yard backstroke in Day 2 preliminaries at the Husky Invitational in Federal Way, Wash. Her time of 59.09 seconds broke the record set last season by a quarter second. The Coyotes hit eight NAIA “A” qualifying marks on the day.
C OF I MEN’S SWIMMING & DIVING: Dylan Osborne broke the 50-yard freestyle school record Friday, then recorded the fastest 100-yard butterfly time in program history Saturday — taking fifth overall in the Husky Invitational preliminaries with a time of 50.36 seconds. Jacob Roberts broke his own school record in the 100-yard breaststroke, placing 26th in the early heats with a time of 59.78 — easily meeting the NAIA automatic qualifying standard and lowering the mark with a fourth-place finish in the “D” final (59.37).
BOISE STATE SWIMMING & DIVING: The Broncos won 11-of-16 events to defeat Utah 174-126 at Boise West YMCA. BSU has won 22 straight dual meets at home. Senior Brittany Aoyama led the Broncos with four victories (50 free, 100 free, 100 fly, 400 freestyle relay), giving her 100 career victories — placing her third in school history.
NORTHWEST NAZARENE VOLLEYBALL: The Crusaders’ Division II NCAA Tournament run ended with a 25-17, 22-25, 25-21, 23-25, 15-10 loss to host No. 9 Alaska Anchorage late Friday. Madi Farrell recorded 15 kills for NNU (21-8), and Hailey Cook (Skyview High) had 47 assists.
NNU MEN’S BASKETBALL: Four players scored in double figures as the Crusaders topped preseason favorite Alaska Anchorage 71-67 in Nampa. Bouna N’Diaye and Pol Olivier scored 13 points apiece for NNU (3-4, 1-1 GNAC), while Kaileb Rodriguez and Jayden Bezzant added 12 points apiece.
IDAHO MEN’S BASKETBALL: UC Davis’ Brynton Lemar missed a free throw with 6 seconds left, and Myles Franklin found Jordan Scott for the game-winning layup as time expired and Idaho beat the Aggies 68-66 in Moscow. Brayon Blake led the Vandals (4-3) with 17 points. Lemar finished with 19 for UCD (5-4).
IDAHO WOMEN’S BASKETBALL: The Vandals lost to No. 24 Oregon State 60-49 late Friday in the Maui Wahine Classic. Mikayla Ferenz scored 10 points for Idaho (2-4), which hit 10 3-pointers.
IDAHO STATE MEN’S BASKETBALL: Tavrion Dawson stroked a 3-pointer with a second left to push Cal State Northridge over Idaho State 79-76 in Northridge, Calif. Dawson finished with 28 points on 10-of-14 shooting for the Matadors (3-5). Ethan Telfair led Idaho State (1-7) with 26 poitns.
ISU WOMEN’S BASKETBALL: The Bengals lost to No. 21 Colorado 85-56 in Boulder. Saylair Grandon led ISU (2-5) with 11 points.
