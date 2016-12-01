Northwest Nazarene volleyball wins NCAA Tournament opener

The Crusaders earned their first NCAA Division II Tournament victory Thursday, defeating league rival Simon Fraser 26-24, 25-18, 22-25, 25-19. Madi Farrell had a match-high 19 kills and Mari Thomas added 21 digs for NNU (21-7), which beat the Clan for the first time this season. The Crusaders advance to the regional semifinals at 9:30 p.m. MT Friday against either host Alaska Anchorage or Chico State.
NNU WOMEN’S BASKETBALL: McKenna Walker scored 13 points, leading three Crusaders (4-2, 2-0 GNAC) in double figures as NNU defeated Montana State Billings 78-60 in Nampa.
NNU MEN’S BASKETBALL: The Crusaders lost to Alaska 81-72 in Nampa. Maurice Jones led NNU (2-4, 0-1 GNAC) with 21 points.
IDAHO STATE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL: The Bengals lost to Utah State 69-56 in Logan. Isabel Vara De Rey and Saylair Grandon scored 13 points apiece for ISU (2-4).
