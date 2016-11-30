Two NNU volleyball players named to all-region team

Northwest Nazarene juniors Kendra Bodine and Madi Farrell (Lake City High) were selected to the American Volleyball Coaches Association West Region Team on Wednesday.
The honor comes one day after both were named to the Conference Commissioners Association (D2CCA) West Region Team, and one day prior to NNU (20-7) playing Simon Fraser in the first round of the Division II NCAA West Regional in Anchorage, Alaska.
The honor is the second straight for Farrell — an AVCA Honorable Mention All-American last fall.
Farrell, a 6-foot-2 middle blocker, led the Crusaders in blocks with 126, including 23 solo blocks, and was No. 10 in the NCAA Division II ranks averaging 1.26 blocks per set. She was second on the team with 334 kills and led NNU with a .359 hitting percentage.
Bodine, a 5-11 outside hitter, led the Crusaders and the GNAC in total kills with 399, in kills per set at 3.99, and was No. 31 in the NCAA in kills per set. She also was third in digs with 314 for NNU, and added 45 blocks.
Both Bodine and Farrell now are eligible to earn AVCA All-American honors.
