Two Northwest Nazarene volleyball players make all-region squad

Northwest Nazarene junior middle blocker Madi Farrell was named to the Conference Commissioner’s Association NCAA Division II West Region first team Tuesday, and junior outside hitter Kendra Bodine made the second team. Farrell — a second-team all-region pick last year — leads the Crusaders with 126 blocks, and her .359 hitting percentage is second in the GNAC. Bodine had 399 kills during the regular-season, and she leads the GNAC in kills per set (3.99). NNU (20-7) is the fifth seed in the West Regional in Anchorage, Alaska, and it will play No. 4 seed Simon Fraser (21-7) in the first round at 7 p.m. MT Thursday.
NNU WOMEN’S BASKETBALL: The Crusaders (3-2) beat Central Washington 81-68 in Nampa in the GNAC opener for both teams. NNU also announced the signing of 5-foot-11 guard/forward Elisa Kooiman (Lynden, Wash.).
