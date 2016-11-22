College of Idaho men beat Northwest Nazarene in first game of Mayor’s Cup

Freshman guard Talon Pinckney (Centennial High) scored 19 points in 18 minutes Tuesday night as the College of Idaho men’s basketball team rolled to a 77-53 victory over Northwest Nazarene at J.A. Albertson Activities Center in Caldwell.
Joey Nebeker (Melba High) added 14 points for the Yotes, who built a 35-22 halftime lead and cruised to win the 201st edition of the Mayor’s Cup rivalry series.
College of Idaho (6-1) has won six of the past seven meetings, including four straight in Caldwell.
NNU (2-1), which played the game as an exhibition, hosts the rematch Dec. 6 in Nampa.
IDAHO STATE MEN’S BASKETBALL: Despite a career-high 25 points from Brandon Boyd, the Bengals (0-4) lost 91-82 in overtime to Eastern Kentucky in Cancun, Mexico. Coach Bill Evans said senior guard Ethan Telfair, a returning all-Big Sky first-teamer, will not travel or participate in the team’s next three games in the Cancun Challenge.
IDAHO MEN’S BASKETBALL: Junior guard Victor Sanders was named the Big Sky player of the week.
