November 20, 2016 12:06 AM

Idaho State football finishes its season with rivalry loss to Weber State

The Associated Press

POCATELLO

Jadrian Clark had 318 yards passing and two touchdowns, and Weber State beat Idaho State 34-28 on Saturday in the regular-season finale for both teams.

Haini Moimoi had 15 carries for 101 yards and a touchdown and Drew Batchelor went for 108 yards receiving and a score.

The win kept alive Weber State’s hope for an FCS playoffs berth. The Wildcats (7-4, 6-2 Big Sky) will learn their fate when the field is announced Sunday.

Taylor Hintze hit a 28-yard field goal to put Weber State up 17-14 with 4:37 left in the half but, on the next play from scrimmage, Idaho State (2-9, 1-7) responded with a 75-yard touchdown pass from Tanner Gueller to brother Mitch Gueller.

Clark hit Andrew Vollert for a 46-yard TD in the third and Batchelor for a 48-yard score on the first play of the fourth before a 48-yard field goal by Hintze made it 34-21 with 8:03 left. Tanner Gueller had a career-best 362 yards passing for three TDs and Mitch Gueller had 10 receptions for 187 yards — both career highs — and a score for Idaho State.

