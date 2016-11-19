Idaho State football wraps up season at home vs. Weber State

The Bengals (2-8, 1-6 Big Sky) host their senior day and will try to snap a six-game losing streak at 2:30 p.m. Saturday against Weber State (6-4, 5-2).
The game is the final one in an Idaho State uniform for linebacker Hayden Stout (Meridian High), wide receiver Pat Carter (Capital High) and offensive lineman Cody Abbott (Meridian High).
Stout ranks second on the team with 80 tackles this fall. Carter has caught nine passes for 126 yards and a TD, and Abbott started two games at right guard.
Idaho State will the finish the season without junior linebacker Mario Jenkins (Columbia High), the team’s leading tackler, Bengals coach Mike Kramer told the Idaho State Journal. Jenkins has played with a cast on his right hand and wrist the past two weeks.
Kramer hasn’t declared a starting quarterback for the finale. Tanner Gueller, the starter throughout the year, suffered a concussion against Montana two weeks ago. Trae Pilster (Blackfoot High), a converted wide receiver, started last week in a 48-17 loss at Eastern Washington, completing 16-of-37 passes for 129 yards with one TD and one interception. He also ran for 32 yards and a score.
Weber State has dominated the I-15 rivalry, leading the all-time series 40-14 and winning 12 of the last 13 games.
Entering the final game of Kramer’s sixth season in Pocatello, Idaho State is 18-49 overall and 10-37 in the Big Sky under Kramer.
