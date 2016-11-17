State Colleges

November 17, 2016 11:51 PM

Northwest Nazarene volleyball eyes NCAA Tournament berth

Statesman staff

NAMPA

Maddi Farrell recorded a match-high 17 kills, Kendra Bodine added 14 and Northwest Nazarene defeated Concordia (Ore.) 23-25, 25-18, 25-19, 25-18 on Thursday night. Shayli Siegfried tallied 14 digs for the NNU, while Hailey Cook (Skyview High) and Mari Thomas added 12 apiece. Cook also recorded a match-high 50 assists. Ranked sixth in this week’s NCAA West Region poll, the Crusaders (19-7, 12-7 GNAC) have just one match remaining as they keep hopes alive for the program’s third NCAA Division II National Tournament berth.

BOISE STATE SWIMMING: The Broncos opened the Art Adamson Invitational in Mansfield, Texas, with a victory in the 200-freestyle relay. The quartet of Brittany Aoyama, Abbey Sorensen, Katelyn Martin and Ally Kleinsorgen touched the wall in 1:29.58, beating host Texas A&M by 0.41 of a second and third-place LSU by 0.64. BSU is in third place after the first day.

Related content

State Colleges

Comments

Videos

Boise State players, coaches discuss all 20 Broncos to be honored on senior night

View more video

Sports Videos