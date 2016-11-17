Northwest Nazarene volleyball eyes NCAA Tournament berth

Maddi Farrell recorded a match-high 17 kills, Kendra Bodine added 14 and Northwest Nazarene defeated Concordia (Ore.) 23-25, 25-18, 25-19, 25-18 on Thursday night. Shayli Siegfried tallied 14 digs for the NNU, while Hailey Cook (Skyview High) and Mari Thomas added 12 apiece. Cook also recorded a match-high 50 assists. Ranked sixth in this week’s NCAA West Region poll, the Crusaders (19-7, 12-7 GNAC) have just one match remaining as they keep hopes alive for the program’s third NCAA Division II National Tournament berth.
BOISE STATE SWIMMING: The Broncos opened the Art Adamson Invitational in Mansfield, Texas, with a victory in the 200-freestyle relay. The quartet of Brittany Aoyama, Abbey Sorensen, Katelyn Martin and Ally Kleinsorgen touched the wall in 1:29.58, beating host Texas A&M by 0.41 of a second and third-place LSU by 0.64. BSU is in third place after the first day.
Comments