College of Idaho volleyball wins conference tournament opener

The College of Idaho volleyball team ran its Cascade Conference Tournament win streak to 11 matches, beating No. 5 Southern Oregon 25-21, 20-25, 25-15, 25-13 in the quarterfinals Tuesday night.
The four-time defending champions (20-9) got 16 kills from freshman Ashley Pagan and rode an 11-3 edge in total blocks to the win. The Raiders (14-14) were led by senior middle Emma Gasman with 16 kills.
The fourth-seeded Yotes will play top-seeded Eastern Oregon (26-2) in a semifinal Friday in La Grande, Ore. The Yotes handed the Mountaineers, ranked No. 7 in the NAIA, their only conference loss Oct. 11 in Caldwell.
NORTHWEST NAZARENE MEN’S SOCCER: Eight Crusaders were named to the All-Great Northwest Athletic Conference team, including freshman defender Linus Mansson (first team) and senior forward Fernando Alvarez (second team). Six players who made honorable mention are senior goalkeeper Ryan Foo, sophomore midfielder Alex Mitrovic, senior forward Michael Mollay (Boise High), freshman defender Linus Seino, senior midfielder Dennis Vivar-Diaz and sophomore forward Logan Wood.
Comments