Both College of Idaho cross country teams advance to NAIA championships

For the ninth straight year, the College of Idaho men’s and women’s teams have earned berths to the NAIA Cross Country Championships, this year set for Nov. 19 in Elsah, Mo.
The men, ranked No. 6 in the final NAIA Top 25 poll, received the first of 11 at-large bids based on the final national poll. Sophomore Billy Godfrey (51st overall) and senior Dylan Walker (74th) return after competing in the 2015 race, in which the Yotes finished seventh. Godfrey and Walker were eighth and 11th, respectively, at the Cascade Conference Championships on Saturday, and sophomore Andrew Sutton (Boise High) finished 10th.
The C of I women, No. 7 in the Top 25, received the second of 12 at-large bids. The Yotes finished eighth last year and return five runners who competed in last year’s national meet — Lila Klopfenstein (Meridian High; 45th place), sophomore Kaitlyn Schut (Eagle), junior Emily Hawgood, senior Mishal Cotugno and sophomore Tamika Russell (Caldwell). Freshman Molly Vitale-Sullivan led the squad at the Cascade Conference Championships with an eighth-place finish.
Thirty-six teams are in each race.
