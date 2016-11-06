College of Idaho quarterback sets school record, but Yotes lose to Montana Tech

Zach McQueary threw for 293 yards and four touchdowns, and NAIA No. 7 Montana Tech scored the final 14 points to seal a 42-21 win over the College of Idaho (3-7, 2-7) on Saturday and clinch the Frontier Conference title.
McQueary threw three straight TD passes to give the Orediggers (8-1, 8-1) a 28-7 lead. C of I quarterback Darius-James Peterson responded with the last two of his three rushing scores — giving him a program-record 16 this season — to cut the deficit to seven late in the third.
Montana Tech scored on the final play of the period, a 12-yard pass from McQueary to Zach Bunney, and provided the final margin when Andy Butcher recovered a bad C of I punt snap in the end zone.
Peterson ran for 173 yards and threw for 106. Marcus Lenhardt (Eagle High) had five catches for 117 yards.
Nov. 12: College of Idaho at MSU-Northern (1-8, 1-8), noon
Comments