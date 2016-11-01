State Colleges

November 1, 2016 11:44 PM

College of Idaho men’s basketball loses exhibition to No. 10 Arizona

Statesman staff

TUCSON, Ariz.

Kobi Simmons scored 17 points to lead six Wildcats in double figures, and Arizona routed the College of Idaho 86-35 on Tuesday night.

Keanu Pinder added 10 points and 11 rebounds for Arizona (AP No. 10), which surged to a 50-9 halftime lead while the Yotes (1-1, NAIA Division II No. 7) shot 3-for-31 from the field (9.7 percent), including 1-of-15 from 3-point range.

Roosevelt Adams, Dominique Jordan, Emanuel Morgan and Joey Nebeker (Melba High) scored five points apiece for C of I. Nebeker and Jake Bruner each pulled down five boards.

