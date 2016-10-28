College of Idaho football hosts final home game of season

The Yotes (3-5, 2-5 Frontier) wrap up their home schedule with a 1 p.m. kickoff against No. 11 Eastern Oregon (5-2, 5-2).
The College of Idaho is coming off a 44-41 overtime upset of then-No. 17 Southern Oregon last week in Caldwell, overcoming a 14-point deficit in the fourth quarter.
Freshman quarterback Darius-James Peterson set a school record with 443 yards of offense in the win, running for 228 yards and three TDs and adding 215 yards and two TDs through the air in his first career start.
The win was the Yotes’ third against a ranked opponent since reinstating football. Their second came earlier this year with a 20-7 victory at then-No. 10 Eastern Oregon.
The College of Idaho secondary ranks third in the NAIA with 16 interceptions this season. Corner Malik Whitfield (Mountain Home High) nabbed his conference-leading fourth interception last week, and he leads the NAIA with 22 passes defended.
Safety Nate Moore (Mountain View High) was the NAIA National Defensive Player of the Week for the second time this season after tallying 12 tackles and a game-saving pick against Southern Oregon.
Michael Lycklama: 208-377-6424, @MichaelLycklama
Comments