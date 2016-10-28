Idaho State football seeks to snap three-game skid vs. Southern Utah

The Bengals (2-5, 1-3 Big Sky) host Southern Utah (3-4, 2-3) at 2:35 p.m. Saturday, trying to end a three-game losing streak.
Idaho State fell short of an upset of No. 16 North Dakota last week, falling 28-21 after entering halftime tied at 14-14. Receiver Hagen Graves (Skyview High) tied a career high with seven receptions in the loss, and redshirt freshman defensive lineman Chance Salutregui (Skyview High) racked up 10 tackles.
Tanner Gueller completed 26-of-49 passes for 220 yards and three TDs without any turnovers, giving him 1,556 yards, 11 TDs and eight interceptions this season. He ranks seventh in the FCS with 23.7 completions per game.
Mario Jenkins (Columbia High) continues to lead the Big Sky in tackles at 70, and he ranks 21st in the FCS with 10 tackles a game.
Idaho State leads the all-time series against the Thunderbirds 9-5-1, but this is just the third meeting between the programs as Big Sky members. They split their previous conference meetings in 2013 and 2014.
