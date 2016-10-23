College of Idaho football beats No. 17 Southern Oregon in overtime

True freshman Darius-James Peterson had 443 yards of total offense with five touchdowns, including a 14-yard pass to Marcus Lenhardt (Eagle High) in overtime to give College of Idaho a 44-41 victory over No. 17 Southern Oregon, its first over the Raiders since 1969.
Peterson — part of a two-quarterback platoon with Tyler Cox (Boise High) — ran for 228 yards and three scores on 25 carries, and he was 9-of-19 passing for 215 yards, two TDs and two interceptions in his first start.
Peterson’s two rushing scores in the fourth quarter helped C of I (3-5, 2-5 Frontier) rally from a 35-21 deficit, and Kyle Mitchell hit a 25-yard field goal with 2:39 left in regulation. The Yotes forced a three-and-out to start OT, and Marcus Montano made a 42-yard field goal for the Raiders (4-4, 4-3).
The Yotes responded with a six-play scoring drive, capped by Peterson’s pass to Lenhardt for the score that pushed the program to .500 all-time (272-272-28).
Turner Simmons (Bishop Kelly) had five catches for 133 yards and two scores to lead the Yotes, and Lenhardt added four grabs for 91 yards. C of I safety Nate Moore (Mountain View) had 12 tackles and an interception, and cornerback Tristen Alesi made 11 stops.
▪ Next: No. 12 Eastern Oregon (5-2, 5-2 Frontier) at College of Idaho (3-5, 2-5), 1 p.m. Saturday
