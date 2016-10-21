College of Idaho football hosts rematch with Southern Oregon

The Yotes look to snap a four-game losing streak this fall and a five-game skid against Southern Oregon when they host the Raiders at 1 p.m. Saturday (96.5 FM/730 AM).
The College of Idaho (2-5, 1-5 Frontier) nearly knocked off No. 17 Southern Oregon (4-3, 4-2), the 2014 NAIA champion and 2015 national runner-up, three weeks ago in Ashland, Ore. The Yotes forced three fourth-quarter turnovers and cut their deficit to 31-27 before a last-second Hail Mary fell incomplete.
The Yotes are coming off a 30-20 loss at Montana Western, where two first-quarter interceptions created a hole too deep to crawl out of.
Junior tight end Marcus Lenhardt (Eagle High) hauled in eight passes for 140 yards in the loss. It was the sixth 100-yard game of Lenhardt’s career, and he leads the Frontier Conference with 582 receiving yards.
Lenhardt needs seven catches in the final four games to set the school record for receptions in a season at 49.
Sophomore quarterback Tyler Cox (Boise High) continues to lead the C of I offense. He’s completed 59.9 percent of his passes for 1,379 yards, seven TDs and 11 interceptions. He also leads the team in rushing with 290 yards.
