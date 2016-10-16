Northern Arizona blitzes Idaho State early en route to 52-7 victory

Blake Kemp threw for 319 yards and four touchdowns, two to Emmanuel Butler, to lead Northern Arizona to a 52-7 win over Idaho State on Saturday.
Northern Arizona (3-3, 2-2 Big Sky) never trailed, getting a 9-yard TD run from Delshawn McClellon in its opening possession after Jake Thomas intercepted Idaho State’s Tanner Gueller. McClellon also had a 22-yard TD catch in the third quarter.
William Morehand had a 47-yard TD catch from Kemp, and Kelepi Fifita added a 23-yard fumble return to give the Lumberjacks a 28-0 halftime lead.
Idaho State (2-4, 1-2) scored midway through the fourth quarter with a 57-yard pass between the Gueller brothers, Tanner to Mitch. Tanner Gueller threw for 230 yards, and Jakori Ford ran for 59.
The Bengals have lost 15 straight in Flagstaff since 1984, and 10 overall in the series since 2004.
▪ Next: No. 22 North Dakota, 2:35 p.m. Saturday in Pocatello. The Fighting Hawks (5-2, 4-0) remain in the Big Sky lead after Saturday’s 45-23 victory over Southern Utah.
