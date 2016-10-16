College of Idaho football loses fourth straight game

Two first-quarter interceptions resulted in Montana Western touchdowns, and the No. 25 Bulldogs cruised to a 30-20 victory over the College of Idaho in a Frontier Conference football game Saturday.
Jason Ferris picked off Tyler Cox (Boise High) on the first play from scrimmage and returned it to the C of I 4-yard line to set up the Bulldogs’ first touchdown. UMW added a field goal and a TD for a 17-0 lead in the first quarter.
The Yotes (2-5, 1-5 Frontier) cut the deficit to nine in the third quarter after TD runs from Darius-James Peterson and Cox, but J.D. Ferris scrambled for a 14-yard insurance TD early in the fourth.
Cox had 189 yards passing and 45 rushing to lead C of I. Marcus Lenhardt (Eagle) caught eight passes for 139 yards.
The Yotes have lost four straight Frontier games for the first time since dropping the last five games in 2014. C of I lost four straight overall early last season.
▪ Next: No. 8 Southern Oregon, 1 p.m. Saturday in Caldwell. The Raiders (4-3, 4-2) lost to No. 16 Eastern Oregon 39-29 in Ashland on Saturday.
