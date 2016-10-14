College of Idaho football heads to Montana Western seeking revenge

The College of Idaho football team takes on No. 25 Montana Western at 1 p.m. Saturday in Dillon, Mont. (96.5 FM, 730 AM), trying to avenge a season-opening loss to the Bulldogs.
Montana Western (3-3, 2-3 Frontier Conference) took advantage of four turnovers and a bad punt snap that resulted in a safety to beat the Yotes 26-13 on Sept. 3 in Caldwell.
The College of Idaho (2-4, 1-4) has since switched to a two-quarterback rotation that has made it more potent through the air. The Yotes’ duo of Tyler Cox (Boise High) and Darius-James Patterson threw for 353 yards in last week’s 28-25 loss to Carroll College. Cox went 29-of-39 for 281 yards and a TD, setting a school record for completions.
Tight end Marcus Lenhardt (Eagle High) has been the primary benefactor. He caught a career-high 11 passes for 161 yards and two TDs last week against Carroll College, allowing him to pass longtime NFL receiver R.C. Owens and set a new school record with 117 career catches.
Lenhardt is also tied for the Frontier Conference lead with 34 catches this season, and his 442 receiving yards are good for second in the league.
Safety Nate Moore (Mountain View High) continues to lead the defense. His 58 tackles are the most in the Frontier Conference.
