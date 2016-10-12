College of Idaho men tabbed as favorites in Cascade Conference

The College of Idaho men’s basketball team is the preseason pick to win the Cascade Conference, the league announced Wednesday. The Yotes received six first-place and 112 total votes, two ahead of second-place Northwest Christian in each category.
Coming off of a 17-13 (12-8 CCC) season and fourth-place conference finish in 2015-16, the College of Idaho returns four starters, including NAIA All-American Joey Nebeker (Melba High). Nebeker was third in the Cascade Conference in scoring last season at 20.7 points per game. The Yotes also return Emanuel Morgan, who led the conference in steals per game (2.1) and was second in assists per game (5.7) a year ago. As a team, the College of Idaho was No. 1 in the conference in 3-point field goal percentage (33 percent), steals per game (9.9) and turnover margin (+138 overall) last season.
Following the Yotes and Northwest Christian in the preseason poll are Warner Pacific, Eastern Oregon, Southern Oregon, Northwest, Oregon Tech, Corban, Evergreen, Multnomah and Walla Walla, respectively.
Michael Katz: 208-377-6444, @MichaelLKatz
Comments