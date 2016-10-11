College of Idaho volleyball upsets sixth-ranked Eastern Oregon

Brenna Meehan had 17 kills and 13 digs, and College of Idaho defeated No. 6 Eastern Oregon 20-25, 25-15, 25-17, 25-13 in a Cascade Conference volleyball match Tuesday.
Cheyan Coburn added 23 digs for C of I (13-8, 8-5), which had eight aces and 13 1/2 team blocks en route to its sixth victory over an NAIA top-25 team this season. EOU (19-2, 12-1) had won 19 straight matches and is the highest ranked foe C of I has ever beaten at home.
C OF I GOLF: The women finished third and the men fifth at the Walla Walla (Wash.) Invitational. Sophomore Natalie Mullins (Eagle High) was a women’s co-medalist at 7-over 151 (73-78).
NORTHWEST NAZARENE WOMEN’S GOLF: The Crusaders finished last at the 14-team Western Washington Invitational in Bellingham.
BOISE STATE SWIMMING: Senior Brittany Aoyama was named Mountain West Swimmer of the Week for the eighth time.
