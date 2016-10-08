College of Idaho loses to Carroll; Eagle’s Lenhardt sets school record

1:32 Donald Trump: I was wrong and I apologize Pause

1:47 BSU linebacker Tanner Vallejo talks about defending the triple option

1:21 BSU receiver Thomas Sperbeck after the New Mexico win

1:35 Coach Harsin talks about the Broncos win at New Mexico

1:32 BSU quarterback Brett Rypien talks playing for family Friday

1:01 Swimming pools a basic expectation

0:38 Making the case for more Meridian libraries

1:43 Halloween costume hunters in Boise favor superheroes over clowns

1:34 It's senior night, but Timberline volleyball just getting started

1:23 Boise State specialists take pride in being "weird"