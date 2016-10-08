College of Idaho loses to Carroll; Eagle’s Lenhardt sets school record

Dylan Green ran for 112 yards and three touchdowns, and Carroll held off College of Idaho 28-25 in a Frontier Conference football game Saturday at Simplot Stadium.
Tight end Marcus Lenhardt (Eagle High) passed former NFL receiver R.C. Owens for the C of I career receptions record (117) with an 11-catch, 161-yard effort, including a 30-yard double pass from Broch Cliff (Bishop Kelly) for his second TD with 1:05 left.
Tyler Cox (Boise High) hit Lenhardt for the two-point conversion to put the Yotes (2-4, 1-4 Frontier) within three points, but Carroll’s Connor Fohn recovered the onside kick to seal the win.
Green scored from 11 and 2 yards in the second quarter to put the Saints (2-3, 2-3 Frontier) ahead for good. He added a 1-yard run early in the fourth for Carroll’s final points.
Cox set an individual school single-game record with 29 completions on 39 attempts for 281 yards. He, Darius-James Peterson and Cliff combined for 34 completions, another school single-game mark.
C of I is 0-3 at home this season, with its last win in Caldwell coming in the 2015 finale against the then-No. 11 Saints. The Yotes have beaten Willamette and Eastern Oregon on the road this season, and they lost at Southern Oregon by four points last week.
Next: C of I at Montana Western, 2 p.m. Saturday
Comments