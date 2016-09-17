College of Idaho football beats No. 10 Eastern Oregon on the road

Darius-James Peterson ran for two second-half touchdowns, and the Yotes (2-1, 1-1 Frontier) upset the NAIA 10th-ranked Mountaineers (2-1, 2-1) for their first-ever road victory over a ranked opponent.
Eastern Oregon scored on its first possession, but the College of Idaho shut out the hosts for the final 57 1/2 minutes. Defensive back Nate Moore (Mountain View High) had a career-high 16 tackles, Malik Whitfield (Mountain Home) picked up a fumble, and Hunter Temple (Mountain View) and Tristen Alesi picked off passes. Eastern had 428 yards of offense, but its final 12 possessions also included four punts and five failed fourth-down attempts.
Tyler Cox (Boise) threw for 160 yards and a first-quarter touchdown to Marcus Lenhardt (Eagle High), and he ran for a team-high 63 yards for C of I. Lenhardt finished with 10 receptions for 79 yards.
Peterson put the Yotes ahead 12-7 on a 3-yard run in the third quarter. He ran in from 1 yard with 6:06 left in the game, and a Cox-to-Lenhardt two-point conversion provided the final margin.
