College of Idaho football travels to rival, No. 10 Eastern Oregon

The Yotes hit the road to face their closest geographic rival, Eastern Oregon (7 p.m. MT, 96.5 FM).
The College of Idaho (1-1, 0-1 NAIA Frontier) is coming off its most convincing win since reinstating the program three years, running out to a 34-point lead over NCAA Division III Willamette in a 42-12 victory.
Sophomore quarterback Tyler Cox (Boise High) threw for 216 yards and two TDs and ran for 55 yards and two more TDs, and the Yotes’ defense forced five turnovers.
No. 10 Eastern Oregon is off to a 2-0 start despite losing its best player, Jace Billingsley, to the Detroit Lions. Those wins came over No. 22 Montana Western and No. 12 Southern Oregon, the 2014 national champ and 2015 national runner-up.
