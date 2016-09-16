Idaho State faces Oregon State, second FBS opponent in two weeks

A week after a 56-7 drubbing at Colorado that saw Idaho State limited to 96 yards of offense, the Bengals hit the road to take on the Beavers (3 p.m. MT, Pac-12 Networks).
Idaho State (1-1) has lost 25 straight to FBS opponents, with its last win coming over Utah State in 2000. The Bengals have played two FBS teams every year since 2008. They received a $500,000 payday from Colorado, and Oregon State (0-1) is paying $475,000.
Idaho State sophomore quarterback Tanner Gueller completed 18-of-35 passes for 59 yards against Colorado, with his longest pass going for 11 yards.
Hagen Graves (Skyview High) is tied for the team lead with 10 catches through two games for 76 yards. Linebackers Mario Jenkins (Columbia) and Hayden Stout (Meridian) rank second and third on the team with 15 and 13 tackles, respectively.
Oregon State is trying to bounce back from a 30-23 loss at Minnesota two weeks ago. Oregon State coach Gary Anderson served as an assistant at Idaho State in 1992 and ‘93. The Beavers won the only previous meeting with the Bengals 61-10 in 2007.
