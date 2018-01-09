Boise State football finishes in the top 25 as the final college football polls are released

The Boise State football team finished at No. 22 in the final AP Top 25 early Tuesday morning. The Broncos were 25th in the final regular season poll.
Here is the final poll (see here how we voted):
1. Alabama (57 first-place votes)
2. Georgia
3. Oklahoma
4. Clemson
5. Ohio State
6. UCF (4)
7. Wisconsin
8. Penn State
9. TCU
10. Auburn
11. Notre Dame
12. USC
13. Miami (Fla.)
14. Oklahoma State
15. Michigan State
16. Washington
17. Northwestern
18. LSU
19. Mississippi State
20. Stanford
21. South Florida
22. Boise State
23. North Carolina State
24. Virginia Tech
25. Memphis
