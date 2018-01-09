More Videos

    Boise State linebacker Leighton Vander Esch celebrates with friends, family and fans after the Broncos' 38-28 win against Oregon in the Las Vegas Bowl on Saturday.

Boise State linebacker Leighton Vander Esch celebrates with friends, family and fans after the Broncos' 38-28 win against Oregon in the Las Vegas Bowl on Saturday. Joe Jaszewski jjaszewski@idahostatesman.com
Boise State linebacker Leighton Vander Esch celebrates with friends, family and fans after the Broncos' 38-28 win against Oregon in the Las Vegas Bowl on Saturday. Joe Jaszewski jjaszewski@idahostatesman.com
Boise State football finishes in the top 25 as the final college football polls are released

By Dave Southorn

dsouthorn@idahostatesman.com

January 09, 2018 12:38 AM

The Boise State football team finished at No. 22 in the final AP Top 25 early Tuesday morning. The Broncos were 25th in the final regular season poll.

Here is the final poll (see here how we voted):

1. Alabama (57 first-place votes)

2. Georgia

3. Oklahoma

4. Clemson

5. Ohio State

6. UCF (4)

7. Wisconsin

8. Penn State

9. TCU

10. Auburn

11. Notre Dame

12. USC

13. Miami (Fla.)

14. Oklahoma State

15. Michigan State

16. Washington

17. Northwestern

18. LSU

19. Mississippi State

20. Stanford

21. South Florida

22. Boise State

23. North Carolina State

24. Virginia Tech

25. Memphis

