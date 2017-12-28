Boise State fans welcome the Oregon Ducks to the field before the Las Vegas Bowl at Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas on Dec. 16.
Boise State fans welcome the Oregon Ducks to the field before the Las Vegas Bowl at Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas on Dec. 16. Joe Jaszewski jjaszewski@idahostatesman.com
Boise State fans welcome the Oregon Ducks to the field before the Las Vegas Bowl at Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas on Dec. 16. Joe Jaszewski jjaszewski@idahostatesman.com
Bronco Beat

Bronco Beat

Coverage of all things Boise State football

Bronco Beat

Las Vegas Bowl was most-watched Boise State game this year; here’s the full list

By Chadd Cripe

ccripe@idahostatesman.com

December 28, 2017 12:11 PM

UPDATED 6 HOURS 0 MINUTES AGO

The Boise State football team drew 1 million TV viewers for five of its 14 games during the 2017 season, according to data compiled by sportsmediawatch.com. That’s the most games to hit that mark since 2014.

The top draw was the Las Vegas Bowl against Oregon, which attracted 3.801 million viewers — nearly triple the number who watched any of the Broncos’ regular-season games. The Las Vegas Bowl viewership was up slightly from 3.77 million for San Diego State-Houston last year and a big jump over Boise State’s game with Baylor in last year’s Cactus Bowl, which drew 2.48 million viewers.

This year’s Las Vegas Bowl also was the most-watched for that game since Boise State-Washington in 2012 (4.4 million). That game, the Broncos’ most recent previous appearance, was decided in the final minute and ranks third in Las Vegas Bowl history in TV viewership. Boise State-Utah from 2010 ranks second (5.4 million). USC-Utah in 2001 is No. 1.

Boise State’s top regular-season games included three weeknight games (Virginia and BYU on Fridays and New Mexico on a Thursday) and the triple-overtime thriller against Washington State, a late-night Saturday appearance on ESPN.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Last year, the Broncos didn’t have a regular-season game hit the 1 million mark.

Viewership data isn’t available for CBS Sports Network. Here are the numbers for the Broncos this season.

Opponent

Network

Viewers

Oregon (Las Vegas Bowl)

ABC

3,801,000

Virginia

ESPN2

1,324,000

Washington State

ESPN

1,265,000

New Mexico

ESPN

1,053,000

BYU

ESPN

1,043,000

Fresno State (MW title game)

ESPN

623,000

Air Force

ESPN2

436,000

Wyoming

ESPN2

414,000

Troy

ESPNU

194,000

Nevada

ESPNU

143,000

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Bryan Harsin gets soaked, Broncos celebrate

    Players drench head football coach Bryan Harsin and celebrate after beating Fresno State in the Mountain West Championship game.

Bryan Harsin gets soaked, Broncos celebrate

Bryan Harsin gets soaked, Broncos celebrate 0:58

Bryan Harsin gets soaked, Broncos celebrate

Boise State's Alexander Mattison: 'I have to be the legs of the offense' 2:10

Boise State's Alexander Mattison: 'I have to be the legs of the offense'
Boise State QB Brett Rypien talks golf etiquette, softball and more 5:10

Boise State QB Brett Rypien talks golf etiquette, softball and more

View More Video

About Bronco Beat

@davesouthorn

Dave Southorn joined the Idaho Statesman staff in 2013 and has covered Boise State athletics since 2005. A 2004 University of Colorado graduate, he focuses on the Broncos' basketball and football teams.