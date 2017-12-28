Las Vegas Bowl was most-watched Boise State game this year; here’s the full list

The Boise State football team drew 1 million TV viewers for five of its 14 games during the 2017 season, according to data compiled by sportsmediawatch.com. That’s the most games to hit that mark since 2014.
The top draw was the Las Vegas Bowl against Oregon, which attracted 3.801 million viewers — nearly triple the number who watched any of the Broncos’ regular-season games. The Las Vegas Bowl viewership was up slightly from 3.77 million for San Diego State-Houston last year and a big jump over Boise State’s game with Baylor in last year’s Cactus Bowl, which drew 2.48 million viewers.
This year’s Las Vegas Bowl also was the most-watched for that game since Boise State-Washington in 2012 (4.4 million). That game, the Broncos’ most recent previous appearance, was decided in the final minute and ranks third in Las Vegas Bowl history in TV viewership. Boise State-Utah from 2010 ranks second (5.4 million). USC-Utah in 2001 is No. 1.
Boise State’s top regular-season games included three weeknight games (Virginia and BYU on Fridays and New Mexico on a Thursday) and the triple-overtime thriller against Washington State, a late-night Saturday appearance on ESPN.
Never miss a local story.
Last year, the Broncos didn’t have a regular-season game hit the 1 million mark.
Viewership data isn’t available for CBS Sports Network. Here are the numbers for the Broncos this season.
Opponent
Network
Viewers
Oregon (Las Vegas Bowl)
ABC
3,801,000
Virginia
ESPN2
1,324,000
Washington State
ESPN
1,265,000
New Mexico
ESPN
1,053,000
BYU
ESPN
1,043,000
Fresno State (MW title game)
ESPN
623,000
Air Force
ESPN2
436,000
Wyoming
ESPN2
414,000
Troy
ESPNU
194,000
Nevada
ESPNU
143,000
Comments