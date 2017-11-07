Boise State wide receiver Bryan Jefferson makes a catch near the 1-yard line during the Broncos’ first football scrimmage of the season April 1, 2017 at Albertsons Stadium in Boise.
Bronco Beat

A second wide receiver has left the Boise State football team in last month

By Dave Southorn

November 07, 2017 3:27 PM

Attrition has hit the Boise State wide receiver corps again.

Sophomore Bryan Jefferson has left the team, the school confirmed Tuesday. Jefferson did not have a catch in his career with the Broncos, but did see some playing time this season. After redshirting in 2015, Jefferson didn’t appear in a game last season, battling injury.

Jefferson, a 5-foot-11, 193-pounder from Leesburg, Fla., is the second scholarship receiver to leave this season. Redshirt freshman Julian Carter left Oct. 10. Over the summer, sophomore Bubba Ogbebor transferred to Arkansas State.

The Broncos have been stocking up on players at the position, getting four verbal commitments for the 2018 class in the past two weeks. Three seniors are on the roster: Cedrick Wilson, Austin Cottrell and Brock Barr. The latter two have not made a reception this season and are primarily special-team players.

