The Boise State Broncos take the field before the game against Nevada at Albertsons Stadium in Boise on Saturday.
A rarity this season, Boise State football’s home finale gets late kickoff

By Dave Southorn

dsouthorn@idahostatesman.com

November 06, 2017 4:18 PM

Late kickoffs have been uncommon at Albertsons Stadium this season, but the Boise State football home finale will be one of just two this season.

The Broncos will face Air Force at 8:30 p.m. on Nov. 18, televised on ESPN2. Only Oct. 21’s home game against Wyoming had a kickoff later than 6 p.m. this season. Coming into this season, 17 of the previous 21 games played at home started at 7:30 p.m. or later.

That game against the Cowboys last month was the the highest-attended game of the season with 35,565. The other four games have averaged 31,193. Boise State has lost three straight games against Air Force. Should the Broncos win Saturday at Colorado State, they would clinch the Mountain Division with a win against the Falcons in the home finale.

