Another one? Boise State football adds to its receiver haul with highly-touted recruit

Well, it is pretty obvious Boise State wanted to improve its wide receiver depth and talent level for next season.
The Broncos, who have struggled to find options outside of senior Cedrick Wilson, have picked up four commitments at the position in less than two weeks.
The latest came Monday morning in Vista Murrieta (Calif.) High’s Khalil Shakir, who announced his commitment about 12 hours after Redlands (Calif.) East Valley receiver Billy Bowens chose the Broncos.
BOOM #BLEEDBLUE pic.twitter.com/vIxA8hpjDJ— Khalil Shakir (@king_khalil2) November 6, 2017
Shakir (6-foot, 180 pounds) is the highest-rated recruit of the cycle to commit to Boise State. He’s the only player ranked in the top 500 nationally by 247Sports.com to commit thus far, checking in at No. 462. Shakir also had offers from Arizona, Arizona State, Boston College, Colorado, UCLA and Washington State.
A versatile player, Shakir has 906 yards rushing and 264 yards receiving with nine total touchdowns, according to MaxPreps.
BOISE STATE FOOTBALL 2018 RECRUITING COMMITMENTS
▪ LB Phillip Mills, 6-3, 220, Paloma Valley High (Menifee, Calif.)
▪ LB Brandon Hawkins, 6-3, 210, Georgetown (Texas) High
▪ QB Zach Wilson, 6-3, 200, Corner Canyon High (Draper, Utah)
▪ LB DJ Schramm, 6-1, 215, Clovis West High (Fresno, Calif.)
▪ NT Scale Igiehon, 6-2, 327, Del Valle (Texas) High
▪ DE/LB Kukea Emmsley, 6-4, 230, Kapolei (Hawaii) High
▪ NT Keeghan Freeborn, 6-1, 310, Rocky Mountain High
▪ RB Zidane Thomas, 5-10, 205, Centennial High (Peoria, Ariz.)
▪ RB Andrew Van Buren, 5-11, 196, Chaminade Prep (West Hills, Calif.)
▪ C Kekaniokoa Gonzalez 6-2, 286, Mater Dei High (Santa Ana, Calif.)
▪ TE Cole Ramseyer, 6-4, 230, Coeur d’Alene High
▪ WR John Hightower, 6-4, 185, Hinds CC (Landover, Md.)
▪ STUD Demitri Washington, 6-5, 235, Santa Fe Christian High (Solana Beach, Calif.)
▪ WR Stefan Cobbs, 6-0, 170, Fossil Ridge High (Keller, Texas)
▪ WR Billy Bowens, 6-1, 175, Redlands (Calif.) East Valley High
▪ WR Khalil Shakir, 6-0, 180, Vista Murrieta (Calif.) High
