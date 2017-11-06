Boise State football continues to address key need with another wide receiver commitment

Boise State has shown this season it will be in dire need of playmaking wide receivers sooner than later with senior Cedrick Wilson graduating.
On Sunday, the Broncos nabbed their third commitment for the 2018 class at the position in less than two weeks in Billy Bowens, a 6-foot-1, 175-pounder from Redlands (Calif.) East Valley High.
#VISION #BLEEDBLUE 18 pic.twitter.com/GBKOjPRcrb— Billy Bowens (@Billy4Bowens) November 6, 2017
Bowens had about a dozen offers, including BYU, Colorado State, Nevada, UNLV and Utah State. He has 36 catches for 769 yards (21.4 yards per reception) and has 10 touchdowns this season.
The Broncos picked up commitments from junior college receiver John Hightower and Texas prep receiver Stefan Cobbs on Oct. 25 and 28, respectively.
BOISE STATE FOOTBALL 2018 RECRUITING COMMITMENTS
▪ LB Phillip Mills, 6-3, 220, Paloma Valley High (Menifee, Calif.)
▪ LB Brandon Hawkins, 6-3, 210, Georgetown (Texas) High
▪ QB Zach Wilson, 6-3, 200, Corner Canyon High (Draper, Utah)
▪ LB DJ Schramm, 6-1, 215, Clovis West High (Fresno, Calif.)
▪ NT Scale Igiehon, 6-2, 327, Del Valle (Texas) High
▪ DE/LB Kukea Emmsley, 6-4, 230, Kapolei (Hawaii) High
▪ NT Keeghan Freeborn, 6-1, 310, Rocky Mountain High
▪ RB Zidane Thomas, 5-10, 205, Centennial High (Peoria, Ariz.)
▪ RB Andrew Van Buren, 5-11, 196, Chaminade Prep (West Hills, Calif.)
▪ C Kekaniokoa Gonzalez 6-2, 286, Mater Dei High (Santa Ana, Calif.)
▪ TE Cole Ramseyer, 6-4, 230, Coeur d’Alene High
▪ WR John Hightower, 6-4, 185, Hinds CC (Landover, Md.)
▪ STUD Demitri Washington, 6-5, 235, Santa Fe Christian High (Solana Beach, Calif.)
▪ WR Stefan Cobbs, 6-0, 170, Fossil Ridge High (Keller, Texas)
▪ WR Billy Bowens, 6-1, 175, Redlands (Calif.) East Valley High
