Redlands (Calif.) East Valley High wide receiver Billy Bowens has 10 touchdowns in nine games this season as a senior. Last season as a junior, he had 1,123 receiving yards and 18 TDs.
Redlands (Calif.) East Valley High wide receiver Billy Bowens has 10 touchdowns in nine games this season as a senior. Last season as a junior, he had 1,123 receiving yards and 18 TDs. Courtesy Scout.com
Redlands (Calif.) East Valley High wide receiver Billy Bowens has 10 touchdowns in nine games this season as a senior. Last season as a junior, he had 1,123 receiving yards and 18 TDs. Courtesy Scout.com
Bronco Beat

Bronco Beat

Coverage of all things Boise State football

Bronco Beat

Boise State football continues to address key need with another wide receiver commitment

By Dave Southorn

dsouthorn@idahostatesman.com

November 06, 2017 12:02 AM

Boise State has shown this season it will be in dire need of playmaking wide receivers sooner than later with senior Cedrick Wilson graduating.

On Sunday, the Broncos nabbed their third commitment for the 2018 class at the position in less than two weeks in Billy Bowens, a 6-foot-1, 175-pounder from Redlands (Calif.) East Valley High.

Bowens had about a dozen offers, including BYU, Colorado State, Nevada, UNLV and Utah State. He has 36 catches for 769 yards (21.4 yards per reception) and has 10 touchdowns this season.

The Broncos picked up commitments from junior college receiver John Hightower and Texas prep receiver Stefan Cobbs on Oct. 25 and 28, respectively.

BOISE STATE FOOTBALL 2018 RECRUITING COMMITMENTS

▪ LB Phillip Mills, 6-3, 220, Paloma Valley High (Menifee, Calif.)

▪ LB Brandon Hawkins, 6-3, 210, Georgetown (Texas) High

▪ QB Zach Wilson, 6-3, 200, Corner Canyon High (Draper, Utah)

▪ LB DJ Schramm, 6-1, 215, Clovis West High (Fresno, Calif.)

▪ NT Scale Igiehon, 6-2, 327, Del Valle (Texas) High

▪ DE/LB Kukea Emmsley, 6-4, 230, Kapolei (Hawaii) High

▪ NT Keeghan Freeborn, 6-1, 310, Rocky Mountain High

▪ RB Zidane Thomas, 5-10, 205, Centennial High (Peoria, Ariz.)

▪ RB Andrew Van Buren, 5-11, 196, Chaminade Prep (West Hills, Calif.)

▪ C Kekaniokoa Gonzalez 6-2, 286, Mater Dei High (Santa Ana, Calif.)

▪ TE Cole Ramseyer, 6-4, 230, Coeur d’Alene High

▪ WR John Hightower, 6-4, 185, Hinds CC (Landover, Md.)

▪ STUD Demitri Washington, 6-5, 235, Santa Fe Christian High (Solana Beach, Calif.)

▪ WR Stefan Cobbs, 6-0, 170, Fossil Ridge High (Keller, Texas)

▪ WR Billy Bowens, 6-1, 175, Redlands (Calif.) East Valley High

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Boise State's Alexander Mattison: 'I have to be the legs of the offense'

    Boise State sophomore Alexander Mattison showed plenty of promise as a freshman, and he's ready to try to be the Broncos' next great running back.

Boise State's Alexander Mattison: 'I have to be the legs of the offense'

Boise State's Alexander Mattison: 'I have to be the legs of the offense' 2:10

Boise State's Alexander Mattison: 'I have to be the legs of the offense'
Boise State QB Brett Rypien talks golf etiquette, softball and more 5:10

Boise State QB Brett Rypien talks golf etiquette, softball and more
Boise State QB Brett Rypien, post-spring game 2017 4:08

Boise State QB Brett Rypien, post-spring game 2017

View More Video

About Bronco Beat

@davesouthorn

Dave Southorn joined the Idaho Statesman staff in 2013 and has covered Boise State athletics since 2005. A 2004 University of Colorado graduate, he focuses on the Broncos' basketball and football teams.