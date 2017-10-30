Boise State football loses key defender for rest of season with knee injury

Boise State’s STUD end position has been one of the highlights of the Broncos’ impressive defensive performance this season, but it will lose one of its key members.
Sophomore Sam Whitney will miss the rest of the season after tearing the patellar tendon in his knee, Boise State coach Bryan Harsin said Monday. Whitney did not play Saturday at Utah State. He played in the first seven games, starting five, making 21 tackles with a sack and a forced fumble.
The Broncos’ other STUD ends in the rotation, Curtis Weaver and Jabril Frazier, have 39 tackles and 11 sacks combined.
Defensive tackle David Moa and defensive end Durrant Miles left the game with minor injuries, but Harsin said they are expected back this week. Still, defensive coordinator Andy Avalos knows this is the time of year when depth is paramount.
“This is what we prepare for ... it’s going to happen, but it’s going to get tested now,” Avalos said.
Comments