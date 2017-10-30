Boise State STUD end Sam Whitney during fall camp.
Boise State STUD end Sam Whitney during fall camp. Katherine Jones kjones@idahostatesman.com
Boise State STUD end Sam Whitney during fall camp. Katherine Jones kjones@idahostatesman.com
Bronco Beat

Bronco Beat

Coverage of all things Boise State football

Bronco Beat

Boise State football loses key defender for rest of season with knee injury

By Dave Southorn

dsouthorn@idahostatesman.com

October 30, 2017 3:55 PM

Boise State’s STUD end position has been one of the highlights of the Broncos’ impressive defensive performance this season, but it will lose one of its key members.

Sophomore Sam Whitney will miss the rest of the season after tearing the patellar tendon in his knee, Boise State coach Bryan Harsin said Monday. Whitney did not play Saturday at Utah State. He played in the first seven games, starting five, making 21 tackles with a sack and a forced fumble.

The Broncos’ other STUD ends in the rotation, Curtis Weaver and Jabril Frazier, have 39 tackles and 11 sacks combined.

Defensive tackle David Moa and defensive end Durrant Miles left the game with minor injuries, but Harsin said they are expected back this week. Still, defensive coordinator Andy Avalos knows this is the time of year when depth is paramount.

“This is what we prepare for ... it’s going to happen, but it’s going to get tested now,” Avalos said.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Boise State's Alexander Mattison: 'I have to be the legs of the offense'

    Boise State sophomore Alexander Mattison showed plenty of promise as a freshman, and he's ready to try to be the Broncos' next great running back.

Boise State's Alexander Mattison: 'I have to be the legs of the offense'

Boise State's Alexander Mattison: 'I have to be the legs of the offense' 2:10

Boise State's Alexander Mattison: 'I have to be the legs of the offense'
Boise State QB Brett Rypien talks golf etiquette, softball and more 5:10

Boise State QB Brett Rypien talks golf etiquette, softball and more
Boise State QB Brett Rypien, post-spring game 2017 4:08

Boise State QB Brett Rypien, post-spring game 2017

View More Video

About Bronco Beat

@davesouthorn

Dave Southorn joined the Idaho Statesman staff in 2013 and has covered Boise State athletics since 2005. A 2004 University of Colorado graduate, he focuses on the Broncos' basketball and football teams.