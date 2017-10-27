Santa Fe Christian High (Calif.) athlete Demitri Washington committed to Boise State on Thursday night. He expects to play STUD end in college.
Boise State’s next great pass rusher? San Diego standout commits to Broncos over Aztecs, Pac-12 offers

By Dave Southorn

dsouthorn@idahostatesman.com

October 27, 2017 10:36 AM

Boise State won more than just a game when it beat San Diego State on Oct. 14 — the Broncos snatched away a recruit from the Aztecs’ backyard, too.

The Broncos got a verbal commitment for their 2018 recruiting class Thursday night in Demitri Washington, a 6-foot-5, 235-pound two-way player at Santa Fe Christian High in Solana Beach, Calif., about 20 miles north of San Diego.

Washington told the San Diego Union-Tribune he also had Arizona, Cal, Washington State and San Diego State on his final list of schools. He also had offers from all eight Ivy League schools, Air Force, Fresno State, Navy, UNLV and Wyoming. He took an official visit to Boise State the weekend of the Broncos’ season-opening win over Troy.

A versatile athlete, Washington injured his shoulder late in September, and will have surgery for a torn labrum Nov. 10, according to the Union-Tribune.

Washington expects to play Boise State’s STUD end position, which the team has used well with athletic, big-bodied defenders. He threw for 187 yards, rushed for 243 and had 97 receiving on offense (responsible for six touchdowns) and had 45 tackles and five sacks in five games.

Check out Washington’s midseason highlights below:

BOISE STATE FOOTBALL 2018 RECRUITING COMMITMENTS

▪ LB Phillip Mills, 6-3, 220, Paloma Valley High (Menifee, Calif.)

▪ LB Brandon Hawkins, 6-3, 210, Georgetown (Texas) High

▪ QB Zach Wilson, 6-3, 200, Corner Canyon High (Draper, Utah)

▪ LB DJ Schramm, 6-1, 215, Clovis West High (Fresno, Calif.)

▪ NT Scale Igiehon, 6-2, 327, Del Valle (Texas) High

▪ DE/LB Kukea Emmsley, 6-4, 230, Kapolei (Hawaii) High

▪ NT Keeghan Freeborn, 6-1, 310, Rocky Mountain High

▪ RB Zidane Thomas, 5-10, 205, Centennial High (Peoria, Ariz.)

▪ RB Andrew Van Buren, 5-11, 196, Chaminade Prep (West Hills, Calif.)

▪ C Kekaniokoa Gonzalez 6-2, 286, Mater Dei High (Santa Ana, Calif.)

▪ TE Cole Ramseyer, 6-4, 230, Coeur d’Alene High

▪ WR John Hightower, 6-4, 185, Hinds CC (Landover, Md.)

▪ STUD Demitri Washington, 6-5, 235, Santa Fe Christian High (Solana Beach, Calif.)

