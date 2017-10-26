Cowboys cut Kellen Moore; will former Boise State great get another shot in NFL?

Former Boise State quarterback Kellen Moore was released by the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday.
The ex-Bronco was passed on the depth chart by undrafted rookie Cooper Rush to be Dak Prescott’s backup. Rush made his NFL debut last Sunday in a blowout win over the 49ers. Moore was inactive for the first time this season in that game.
Rush impressed in the preseason, while Moore, who missed all of 2016, was 32 of 59 for 392 yards, with just one TD and one interception.
The Dallas Morning News’ Brandon George reported that this might not be the end of Moore’s time with Dallas because he does have practice squad eligibility.
“Kellen Moore, as a vested veteran, doesn’t go through waivers, so he could sign with any team immediately, though not likely,” George tweeted. “Probably headed to Cowboys practice squad for now. If Cowboys had waited to waive Moore next week, he would have been exposed to waivers.”
Moore is in his sixth NFL season and his third with the Cowboys. His only game experience came in 2015, when he threw for 779 yards, four touchdowns and six interceptions in three games after Tony Romo was injured at the end of the season.
The Cowboys used the roster spot opened by the Moore transaction to sign tight end Blake Jarwin from their practice squad.
