Hinds (Miss.) Community College wide receiver John Hightower committed to the Boise State football team Wednesday.
Boise State nabs commitment in area of need — a big, playmaking wide receiver

By Dave Southorn

dsouthorn@idahostatesman.com

October 25, 2017 2:31 PM

A big wide receiver with some speed, coming to Boise State from a junior college?

Sounds familiar.

On Wednesday, the Broncos picked up a verbal commitment from John Hightower, a 6-foot-4, 185-pound wide receiver from Hinds Community College in Mississippi.

Hightower could help fill a void that will be vacated by the graduation of Cedrick Wilson, who came to Boise State last year from Coffeyville (Kan.) Community College and has 95 catches for 1,783 yards and 15 touchdowns in 20 games for the Broncos.

In seven games this season, Hightower has nine receptions for 153 yards and three touchdowns for Hinds to go with a 44-yard pass completion. He had 18 receptions for 273 yards and three touchdowns last season. In his time at the school, the team has thrown for more than 250 yards just twice.

According to 247Sports.com, Hightower also had an offer from Kansas. Hightower, a Landover, Md., native, also ran track for Hinds, finishing fourth at the 2016 NJCAA national championships in the 400-meter hurdles. He will join the Broncos as a redshirt junior.

The Broncos have 10 scholarship receivers on the roster and graduate two in Wilson and Austin Cottrell. Outside of Wilson, the unit has 37 receptions for 273 yards and one touchdown this season between five players.

Check out one of Hightower’s touchdown catches:

BOISE STATE FOOTBALL 2018 RECRUITING COMMITMENTS

▪ LB Phillip Mills, 6-3, 220, Paloma Valley High (Menifee, Calif.)

▪ LB Brandon Hawkins, 6-3, 210, Georgetown (Texas) High

▪ QB Zach Wilson, 6-3, 200, Corner Canyon High (Draper, Utah)

▪ LB DJ Schramm, 6-1, 215, Clovis West High (Fresno, Calif.)

▪ NT Scale Igiehon, 6-2, 327, Del Valle (Texas) High

▪ DE/LB Kukea Emmsley, 6-4, 230, Kapolei (Hawaii) High

▪ NT Keeghan Freeborn, 6-1, 310, Rocky Mountain High

▪ RB Zidane Thomas, 5-10, 205, Centennial High (Peoria, Ariz.)

▪ RB Andrew Van Buren, 5-11, 196, Chaminade Prep (West Hills, Calif.)

▪ C Kekaniokoa Gonzalez 6-2, 286, Mater Dei High (Santa Ana, Calif.)

▪ TE Cole Ramseyer, 6-4, 230, Coeur d’Alene High

▪ WR John Hightower, 6-4, 185, Hinds CC (Landover, Md.)

