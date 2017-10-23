Boise State tight end Chase Blakley (86) makes the first catch of his career against Wyoming on Oct. 29, 2016 in Laramie, Wyo.
Coverage of all things Boise State football

Boise State tight end out for rest of season following ankle surgery

By Dave Southorn

dsouthorn@idahostatesman.com

October 23, 2017 4:09 PM

Boise State football coach Bryan Harsin said Monday that junior tight end Chase Blakley is out for the rest of the season after having ankle surgery. True freshman STUD end Aisa Kelemete also will be out of practice as he will undergo shoulder surgery.

Blakley appeared in two games this season, getting injured during Sept. 9’s game at Washington State trying to make a catch. He had one reception for 13 yards against Troy in the season opener.

The Coeur d’Alene High grad redshirted in 2014 and missed all of 2015 with an injury, so he could get a sixth year of eligibility since he will have played in fewer than 30 percent of this season’s games. Boise State broke spring practices with seven tight ends, but now have four moving forward. Redshirt freshman Nick Crabtree moved to tackle in fall camp and junior Jake Knight left the team in August.

Kelemete, who had an 11th hour offer from USC before signing day, was redshirting this year. Harsin said he should be able to practice this spring, though likely in a limited capacity.

