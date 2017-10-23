Fans cheer on the Boise State defense as they try to stop Wyoming on Saturday at Albertsons Stadium.
Fans cheer on the Boise State defense as they try to stop Wyoming on Saturday at Albertsons Stadium. Darin Oswald doswald@idahostatesman.com
Fans cheer on the Boise State defense as they try to stop Wyoming on Saturday at Albertsons Stadium. Darin Oswald doswald@idahostatesman.com
Bronco Beat

Bronco Beat

Coverage of all things Boise State football

Bronco Beat

Boise State football’s next home game gets earliest November start in five years

By Dave Southorn

dsouthorn@idahostatesman.com

October 23, 2017 12:07 PM

Another reasonable kickoff time at Albertsons Stadium? Believe it.

On Monday, Boise State announced that its next home game, Nov. 4 against Nevada, will have a 5 p.m. start on ESPNU. That is the earliest November kickoff on the Blue since Nov. 17, 2012, which was a 1:30 p.m. start.

Boise State has won eight straight at home against Nevada and is 28-13 all-time against the Wolf Pack. In the past, playing at home on ESPNU would not have meant any bonus money for Boise State, but the Mountain West changed the bonus structure this summer. The school now gets a flat payout, which will be approximately $2.9 million a season.

This week, the Broncos (5-2, 3-0) head to Utah State for an 8 p.m. Saturday matchup on CBS Sports Network.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Boise State's Alexander Mattison: 'I have to be the legs of the offense'

    Boise State sophomore Alexander Mattison showed plenty of promise as a freshman, and he's ready to try to be the Broncos' next great running back.

Boise State's Alexander Mattison: 'I have to be the legs of the offense'

Boise State's Alexander Mattison: 'I have to be the legs of the offense' 2:10

Boise State's Alexander Mattison: 'I have to be the legs of the offense'
Boise State QB Brett Rypien talks golf etiquette, softball and more 5:10

Boise State QB Brett Rypien talks golf etiquette, softball and more
Boise State QB Brett Rypien, post-spring game 2017 4:08

Boise State QB Brett Rypien, post-spring game 2017

View More Video

About Bronco Beat

@davesouthorn

Dave Southorn joined the Idaho Statesman staff in 2013 and has covered Boise State athletics since 2005. A 2004 University of Colorado graduate, he focuses on the Broncos' basketball and football teams.