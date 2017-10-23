Boise State football’s next home game gets earliest November start in five years

Another reasonable kickoff time at Albertsons Stadium? Believe it.
On Monday, Boise State announced that its next home game, Nov. 4 against Nevada, will have a 5 p.m. start on ESPNU. That is the earliest November kickoff on the Blue since Nov. 17, 2012, which was a 1:30 p.m. start.
Boise State has won eight straight at home against Nevada and is 28-13 all-time against the Wolf Pack. In the past, playing at home on ESPNU would not have meant any bonus money for Boise State, but the Mountain West changed the bonus structure this summer. The school now gets a flat payout, which will be approximately $2.9 million a season.
This week, the Broncos (5-2, 3-0) head to Utah State for an 8 p.m. Saturday matchup on CBS Sports Network.
