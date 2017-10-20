Boise State vs. Wyoming: Who gets the edge, players to watch as division foes face off

WHO GETS THE EDGE?
When the Broncos run the ball ...
Boise State has found it can be most successful with a ball-control, run-centric approach. The Broncos rushed for a season-best 186 yards last Saturday at San Diego State, and have 344 of their 812 rushing yards this season the last two weeks.
The Cowboys have allowed 175.7 yards per game rushing (84th nationally), giving up at least 131 yards in every game, including 307 against Oregon on Sept. 16. Wyoming has forced 13 fumbles and recovered eight.
“They play solid defense. We’re going to have to be the same offense we’ve proven ourselves to be, fast and physical, with a downhill run game,” Boise State sophomore running back Alexander Mattison said. “... We have a chance for some explosive plays.”
ADVANTAGE: Boise State
When the Broncos pass the ball ...
Only senior wide receiver Cedrick Wilson is averaging more than 30 yards per game, and the Broncos have failed to throw for more than 150 yards in four of their last nine games, including the last two. Their 200.6 ypg through the air ranks 86th.
Wyoming has intercepted nine passes and is 15th nationally against the pass (172.8 ypg). The Cowboys have an experienced back end, including senior cornerback Rico Gafford (four INTs) and the Preseason Mountain West Defensive Player of the Year, safety Andrew Wingard.
“Last year, they got into us with a lot of press, things we weren’t used to,” Wilson said. “All of them are returning, that’s probably the biggest thing. ... They’re going to be up in our face. Even when penalties happen, they’re not going to get called.”
ADVANTAGE: Wyoming
When the Cowboys run the ball ...
After workhorse back Brian Hill left early for the NFL, Wyoming has struggled to get going on the ground. The Cowboys are averaging just 3.1 yards per carry (121st nationally), led by 6-foot-3, 210-pound freshman Trey Woods (285 yards, one TD).
“He’s big ... he’s young, but he runs hard, he has that hungriness that every freshman has,” Boise State sophomore safety DeAndre Pierce said. “If we can do like we did last game, make them one-dimensional, I believe we’ll be OK.”
The Broncos are coming off an extremely impressive performance, limiting San Diego State to just 83 rushing yards. They rank 13th in the nation against the run (102 ypg) and tied for 10th allowing only 2.93 ypc.
ADVANTAGE: Boise State
When the Cowboys pass the ball ...
Wyoming has one of the more polarizing NFL prospects in quarterback Josh Allen, who has plenty of physical tools, but his weapons are nothing like last season. The Cowboys are 96th in passing offense (186.2 ypg) and 89th in passing efficiency (122.58).
“The growth they’ve shown six games into the season has been huge,” Allen said of his receivers. “They’re more confident, they’re understanding what they can and can’t do. ... We’ve got a few that are more than capable of making plays.”
The Broncos have been solid against the pass, ranking 46th (119.82) in pass efficiency defense, with six interceptions and 17 sacks.
ADVANTAGE: Boise State
Special teams ...
Both teams have been impressive in the return game, with Boise State one of five teams with two or more punt return touchdowns and Wyoming one of eight with two or more kickoff return touchdowns.
Wyoming kicker Cooper Rothe is 8-of-10 on field goals, and punter Tim Zaleski is averaging 37.1 yards per punt. Boise State kicker Haden Hoggarth is 6-of-6 on field goals, and the Broncos’ punters average 42.4 yards per punt.
“Our specialists, it’s been huge,” Boise State coach Bryan Harsin said. “The field position battle, too. ... It’s shown up in games.”
ADVANTAGE: Push
PLAYERS TO WATCH
BOISE STATE
Avery Williams, cornerback/returner
A former walk-on, the redshirt freshman has been one of the team’s most valuable players, averaging 15.9 yards per punt return (No. 9 in the FBS) and has run two back for touchdowns. Williams also has started the last two games on defense, making 11 tackles and breaking up two passes in those games.
“I was really close (to an interception),” Williams said. “... I feed on it, playing defense, get some momentum then go back there and return a punt. Whenever I get the ball in my hands, I want to take advantage of it.”
Jabril Frazier, STUD end
As part of the hybrid position, Frazier has continued to fulfill his potential as a pass rusher, tying for the team lead with four sacks this season. He had two last Saturday at San Diego State. Last season, he had four sacks all season, struggling with a multitude of injuries. Wyoming has allowed 12 sacks in five games against FBS foes.
“The last game was big, it built my confidence up,” Frazier said. “I felt like I was in a little slump, so I feel like I’m ready to go out this week and have fun.”
Kekoa Nawahine, safety
The Rocky Mountain High graduate is second on the team with 37 tackles (including some pretty big hits). He also has two interceptions and a fumble recovery. He’s made 14 tackles the last two games. Nawahine’s ability to read deep passes will be key against Wyoming, which tries to go long fairly often.
“I hope that shows, being able to fire up the guys around us, when we have an identity like BSU has always had, being able to play with a chip on their shoulder,” Nawahine said.
WYOMING
Josh Allen, quarterback
A 6-foot-5, 240-pound junior, Allen could very well be a top-10 pick in next April’s NFL Draft. His numbers (57.6 completion percentage, 1,085 yards, seven TDs, four INTs) aren’t eye-popping, but his raw skills are. He’s rushed for nine touchdowns in the Cowboys’ last 20 games and has a ton of arm strength.
“Obviously physically gifted,” Boise State defensive coordinator Andy Avalos said. “In terms of the ability to throw, if you’re on the sideline, keep your head on a swivel. Don’t get hit by one of those balls, they’ve got some zip on them.”
Logan Wilson, linebacker
The Mountain West’s Freshman of the Year last season moved from an outside spot to middle linebacker this season, having put on about 20 pounds in the offseason. A Casper, Wyo., native, he’s been productive again, leading the team with 58 tackles (five for loss) with a forced fumble and an 18-yard fumble return for a touchdown.
“I felt pretty comfortable making a switch,” Wilson told the Casper Star-Tribune. “I knew it was the best thing to help this defense out.”
Tyler Hall, cornerback/returner
Only eight times has the 5-foot-10, 184-pound Hall had a kickoff return opportunity. He’s run two of them back for touchdowns, scoring on 97- and 95-yard returns against Hawaii and Texas State in back-to-back weeks. The sophomore also has 12 tackles and a forced fumble on defense.
“He’ll hit it, he’ll find it, and then he’ll bounce it if he has to,” fellow cornerback Rico Gafford said. “He has the speed to do anything back there at the kick return spot.”
BOISE STATE
DEPTH CHART
OFFENSE
Quarterback
Ht.
Wt.
Yr.
4 Brett Rypien
6-2
208
Jr.
3 Montell Cozart
6-1
205
Sr.
Tailback
Ht.
Wt.
Yr.
22 Alexander Mattison
5-11
214
So.
21 Ryan Wolpin
5-8
195
Sr.
34 Robert Mahone
5-10
211
RFr.
Wide receiver (X)
Ht.
Wt.
Yr.
1 Cedrick Wilson
6-3
188
Sr.
9 Bryan Jefferson
5-11
193
So.
Wide receiver (H)
Ht.
Wt.
Yr.
7 A.J. Richardson
6-0
209
Jr
6 CT Thomas
5-8
152
Fr.
Wide receiver (Z)
Ht.
Wt.
Yr.
8 Sean Modster
5-11
196
Jr.
82 Octavius Evans
6-1
195
Fr.
Tight end
Ht.
Wt.
Yr.
88 Jake Roh
6-3
227
Sr.
87 Alec Dhaenens
6-3
246
Sr.
Left tackle
Ht.
Wt.
Yr.
76 Ezra Cleveland
6-6
296
RFr.
66 Isiah Moore
6-4
275
Jr.
Left guard
Ht.
Wt.
Yr.
77 John Molchon
6-5
313
So.
67 Garrett Larson
6-4
295
So.
Center
Ht.
Wt.
Yr.
59 Mason Hampton
6-3
295
Sr.
67 Garrett Larson
6-4
295
So.
Right guard
Ht.
Wt.
Yr.
79 Eric Quevedo
6-4
304
So.
52 Andrew Tercek
6-1
278
Sr.
Right tackle
Ht.
Wt.
Yr.
74 Archie Lewis
6-3
299
Sr.
78 Andres Preciado
6-6
292
Jr.
DEFENSE
Defensive end
Ht.
Wt.
Yr.
91 Durrant Miles
6-5
253
Jr.
93 Chase Hatada OR
6-3
267
So.
45 Kayode Rufai
6-4
254
RFr.
Nose tackle
Ht.
Wt.
Yr.
98 Sonatane Lui
6-1
305
So.
57 Emmanuel Fesili
6-2
302
So.
Defensive tackle
Ht.
Wt.
Yr.
55 David Moa
6-3
271
Jr.
90 Daniel Auelua
6-2
298
Sr.
STUD end
Ht.
Wt.
Yr.
53 Sam Whitney
6-2
231
So.
8 Jabril Frazier OR
6-4
243
Jr.
99 Curtis Weaver
6-3
252
RFr.
Weakside linebacker
Ht.
Wt.
Yr.
38 Leighton Vander Esch
6-4
240
Jr.
44 Riley Whimpey
6-1
212
Fr.
Middle linebacker
Ht.
Wt.
Yr.
58 Tyson Maeva
6-0
214
So.
25 Benton Wickersham
6-2
231
RFr.
Strongside linebacker
Ht.
Wt.
Yr.
33 Gabe Perez
6-4
246
Sr.
9 Desmond Williams
5-11
201
RFr.
Boundary cornerback
Ht.
Wt.
Yr.
14 Tyler Horton
5-11
188
Jr.
15 Jalen Walker
6-0
172
RFr.
Field cornerback
Ht.
Wt.
Yr.
27 Reid Harrison-Ducros
5-10
180
So.
26 Avery Williams
5-9
194
RFr.
Field safety
Ht.
Wt.
Yr.
4 DeAndre Pierce
5-11
174
So.
32 Jordan Happle
5-11
198
RFr.
Boundary safety
Ht.
Wt.
Yr.
10 Kekoa Nawahine
6-2
199
So.
37 Cameron Hartsfield
5-10
197
Sr.
SPECIAL TEAMS
Kicker
Ht.
Wt.
Yr.
41 Haden Hoggarth OR
6-0
198
Jr.
46 Joel Velazquez
6-0
228
RFr.
Punter
Ht.
Wt.
Yr.
46 Joel Velazquez OR
6-0
228
RFr.
49 Quinn Skillin
6-4
185
Jr.
Snappers
Ht.
Wt.
Yr.
89 Brock Barr
6-3
204
Sr.
50 Nicholai Pitman
5-11
230
So.
Holder
Ht.
Wt.
Yr.
49 Quinn Skillin
6-4
185
Jr.
Kick returner
Ht.
Wt.
Yr.
1 Cedrick Wilson OR
6-3
188
Sr.
26 Avery Williams
5-9
194
RFr.
Punt returner
Ht.
Wt.
Yr.
26 Avery Williams OR
5-9
194
RFr.
1 Cedrick Wilson
6-3
188
Sr.
SCHEDULE
Date
Opponent
Time/Result
Saturday, Sept. 2
Troy
W, 24-13
Saturday, Sept. 9
at Washington State
L, 47-44 (3OT)
Thursday, Sept. 14
New Mexico
W, 28-14
Friday, Sept. 22
Virginia
L, 42-23
Friday, Oct. 6
at BYU
W, 24-7
Saturday, Oct. 14
at San Diego State
W, 31-14
Saturday, Oct. 21
Wyoming
8:15 p.m. (ESPN2)
Saturday, Oct. 28
at Utah State
8 p.m. (CBS Sports Network)
Saturday, Nov. 4
Nevada
TBA (ESPN Networks)
Saturday, Nov. 11
at Colorado State
8:30 p.m. (CBS Sports Network)
Saturday, Nov. 18
Air Force
TBA (ESPN Networks)
Saturday, Nov. 25
at Fresno State
1:30 p.m. (CBS Sports Network)
WYOMING
DEPTH CHART
OFFENSE
Quarterback
Ht.
Wt.
Yr.
17 Josh Allen
6-5
240
Jr.
15 Nick Smith
6-4
231
Jr.
Tailback
Ht.
Wt.
Yr.
6 Trey Woods
6-3
210
Fr.
29 Kellen Overstreet
5-11
220
So.
3 Milo Hall
5-8
190
So.
Fullback
Ht.
Wt.
Yr.
36 Drew Van Maanen
6-1
245
Sr.
35 Jaylon Watson
6-0
250
So.
Wide receiver
Ht.
Wt.
Yr.
80 James Price
6-2
212
Jr.
14 C.J. Johnson
6-2
204
So.
Wide receiver
Ht.
Wt.
Yr.
25 Austin Conway
5-10
183
So.
26 Avante’ Cox
5-11
158
Fr.
Tight end
Ht.
Wt.
Yr.
85 Tyree Mayfield OR
6-3
241
Jr.
33 Josh Harshman OR
6-3
235
Jr.
81 Austin Fort
6-4
244
Jr.
Left tackle
Ht.
Wt.
Yr.
72 Zach Wallace
6-7
310
Jr.
77 Pahl Schwab
6-5
302
So.
Left guard
Ht.
Wt.
Yr.
71 Jace Webb
6-4
309
RFr.
67 Cole Turner
6-4
293
Jr.
Center
Ht.
Wt.
Yr.
79 Logan Harris
6-3
308
Fr.
67 Cole Turner
6-4
293
Jr.
Right guard
Ht.
Wt.
Yr.
55 Gavin Rush
6-3
298
So.
74 Brinkley Jolly
6-5
295
Jr.
Right tackle
Ht.
Wt.
Yr.
59 Ryan Cummings
6-6
320
Sr.
74 Brinkley Jolly
6-5
295
Jr.
DEFENSE
Defensive end
Ht.
Wt.
Yr.
91 Carl Granderson
6-5
255
Jr.
88 Garrett Crall
6-4
242
Sr.
Nose tackle
Ht.
Wt.
Yr.
87 Conner Cain
6-4
288
Sr.
86 Javaree Jackson
6-5
273
Jr.
Defensive tackle
Ht.
Wt.
Yr.
93 Youhanna Ghaifan
6-4
290
So.
98 Ravontae Holt
6-4
249
Sr.
Defensive end
Ht.
Wt.
Yr.
53 Josiah Hall
6-1
248
Jr.
42 Kevin Prosser
6-2
227
So.
Strongside linebacker
Ht.
Wt.
Yr.
8 Jalen Ortiz
5-10
200
Sr.
7 Chavez Pownell Jr.
5-11
205
Fr.
Middle linebacker
Ht.
Wt.
Yr.
30 Logan Wilson
6-2
240
So.
43 Ben Wisdorf
6-1
230
Sr.
Weakside linebacker
Ht.
Wt.
Yr.
46 Cassh Maluia
6-0
230
So.
50 Ryan Gatoloai-Faupula
6-1
216
So.
Cornerback
Ht.
Wt.
Yr.
5 Rico Gafford
5-11
185
Sr.
2 Robert Priester
5-9
180
RFr.
Cornerback
Ht.
Wt.
Yr.
9 Tyler Hall
5-10
190
Sr.
24 Braden Smith
5-10
195
Fr.
Free safety
Ht.
Wt.
Yr.
6 Marcus Epps
6-0
206
Fr.
3 Alijah Halliburton
6-2
190
So.
Strong safety
Ht.
Wt.
Yr.
28 Andrew Wingard
6-0
210
Jr.
23 Tim Kamana
5-11
205
RFr.
SPECIAL TEAMS
Kicker
Ht.
Wt.
Yr.
40 Cooper Rothe
5-11
174
So.
41 Ryan Galovich
6-0
192
Jr.
Punter
Ht.
Wt.
Yr.
27 Tim Zaleski
6-5
230
Fr.
11 Nick Szpor
6-3
205
So.
Snappers
Ht.
Wt.
Yr.
36 Drew Van Maanen
6-1
245
Sr.
97 Caleb Cantrell
5-11
220
Fr.
Holder
Ht.
Wt.
Yr.
11 Nick Szpor
6-3
205
So.
25 Austin Conway
5-10
183
So.
Kick returner
Ht.
Wt.
Yr.
9 Tyler Hall
5-10
190
So.
5 Rico Gafford
5-11
185
Sr.
Punt returner
Ht.
Wt.
Yr.
25 Austin Conway
5-10
183
So.
12 Dontae Crow
5-9
178
RFr.
SCHEDULE
Date
Opponent
Time/Result
Saturday, Sept. 2
at Iowa
L, 24-3
Saturday, Sept. 9
Gardner-Webb
W, 27-0
Saturday, Sept. 16
Oregon
L 49-13
Saturday, Sept. 23
Hawaii
W, 28-21
Saturday, Sept. 30
Texas State
W, 45-10
Saturday, Oct. 14
at Utah State
W, 28-23
Saturday, Oct. 21
at Boise State
8:15 p.m. (ESPN2)
Saturday, Oct. 28
New Mexico
TBA (ESPN Networks)
Saturday, Nov. 4
Colorado State
5 p.m. (CBS Sports)
Saturday, Nov. 11
at Air Force
TBA (ESPN Networks)
Saturday, Nov. 18
Fresno State
Noon
Saturday, Nov. 25
New Mexico
TBA (ESPN Networks)
Dave Southorn: 208-377-6420, @davesouthorn
Comments