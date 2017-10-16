Boise State’s electric return man honored again by Mountain West

Bronco Beat

In six games, Avery Williams has two punt return touchdowns for the Boise State football team.

The Broncos had two in their previous 107 games entering this season.

On Monday, the Mountain West honored Williams for the second time this season as its Mountain West Special Teams Player of the Week. The redshirt freshman had a 53-yard punt return touchdown Saturday at No. 19 San Diego State and also had a 43-yard kickoff return.

Williams is one of five players in the Football Bowl Subdivision with at least two punt return touchdowns and his 15.9-yard average is No. 9 in the FBS. Boise State had not earned an offensive or defensive player of the week honor from the conference yet this season.

The Broncos host Wyoming at 8:15 p.m. Saturday on ESPN2. Both teams are 4-2 overall and 2-0 in the Mountain West.

Bronco Beat