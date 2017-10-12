Another ex-Boise State player on an active roster as Giants promote cornerback

Donte Deayon put in the time and the effort, and it will pay off this week.
An undrafted free agent in 2016 and one of the smaller players in the NFL, Deayon was signed from the Giants’ practice squad to the 53-man active roster Thursday. It will be the first game in which the former Boise State cornerback has been eligible to play.
Deayon (5-foot-9, 163 pounds) was on the Giants’ practice squad last season, also. This past preseason, Deayon had a 36-yard interception return for a touchdown and also saw extensive work as a returner. While at Boise State, Deayon had 17 interceptions. Former Bronco teammate Darian Thompson is a starting safety for the Giants and had his first NFL interception last Sunday.
The spot on the roster was freed up when cornerback Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie left the team facility during a meeting Wednesday. He was suspended indefinitely Thursday. The Giants also have been hit hard with injuries among its returners as Dwayne Harris and Odell Beckham Jr. are out for the season.
The Giants play at the Broncos at 6:30 p.m. MT Sunday, televised on NBC.
Appreciate all the love and support, Ready to play mah heart out Sunday Night #Blessings #GoodEatz— Donte Deayon (@AyoItsND) October 12, 2017
